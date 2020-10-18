Arthur Donald "Duck" Ford, 84, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on October 11th, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held in Duck's honor at 11:00am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Severn Covenant Church, (20 Gambrills Rd. Severn MD). with Pastor Jack Cox officiating, assisted by Pastor Tom Leonard of Island Alliance Church. Arrangements are by Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., Severna Park MD. The family requests that bright colors be worn to the celebration (in lieu of black) in remembrance of Duck's personality. Luncheon in Duck's honor will immediately follow the celebration of life, and will be held at Blackwall Barn, 329 Gambrills Rd, Gambrills, MD. Duck was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Albert and Alice Ford (nee Little) on July17th 1936. He was married to Kathleen Ruth Wall on August 13th 1960 in Baltimore, MD. Throughout his life, he worked as a surveyor, coffee salesman and coffee equipment service technician, and he gave away hundreds of pounds of coffee to his friends over the years. He served in the Navy and Navy Reserve and retired a 2nd Class Petty Officer in 1992. Duck was a veteran of Operation Blue Bat, during which the U.S. intervened to protect the Beirut International Airport, the Port of Beirut and the approaches to the city, including the period when Admiral James L. Holloway Jr. flew from London to Beirut to board the USS Taconic (AGC-17) (while Duck was serving onboard) and command the remainder of the operation. Besides the USS Taconic, Duck served on various other ships throughout his Naval and Naval Reserve career including USS Steinaker (DD-863), USS El Paso (LKA-117), USS Ellison (DD-864), USS Patterson (FF-1061), USS Holland (AS-32), and USS Emory S. Land (AS-39). He was active in the USS Taconic Association and enjoyed many trips for USS Taconic reunions over the years. Duck loved his boat, old cars, betting on horses, playing penny slot machines, Maryland pick3/pick4 lottery, and scratch-off tickets. Duck is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Alice and his brothers David ("Sonny"), Emmet ("Peanut"), and Lee. Duck was also preceded in death by his oldest son Donny (Arthur Donald Ford, Jr.) who died in an automobile accident in 1994. Duck is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Kathleen and their two children Alice (Feffer) with husband Mark, and Patrick, and also his granddaughter Kathleen Marie. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to either The Greater Maryland Chapter Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/maryland
) or to Hospice of the Chesapeake (https://www.hospicechesapeake.org
). Duck's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Chesapeake Supportive Care team at Hospice of the Chesapeake, Pasadena MD, for their caring support during his stay at hospice.