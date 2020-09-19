Arthur Elwood Reider, Sr. passed away on September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce L. Reider; devoted father of Art, Jr., Brian Reider and Susan Moore (Jeff); loving grandfather of Erin Reider, Kacie Reider, Zachary Reider, Shaun Moore (Whitney), Chris Reider, Logan Moore and Kyle Reider; dear brother of Junior B. Titus, Harold Reider and the late Rosemarie Harmon. Arthur was born on April 25, 1936 in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania to his late parents Arthur O. and Rose Reider and he died on September 12, 2020 at his longtime residence in Pasadena, Maryland. He spent 40 years working as an Engineer for Westinghouse before he retired. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be dearly missed by all. Service and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Arthur Elwood Reider, Sr. to one of the following charities The Alzheimer's Association http://act.alz.org/donate
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
or Folds of Honor http://foldsofhonor.org