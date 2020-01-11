Arthur R. Fratantuono, most widely known by all as "Otts" Fratt, 83, longtime resident of Northern Anne Arundel County and dedicated owner of Sunset Restaurant, passed away on January 8, 2020. Otts was born in Baltimore to the late Joseph and Lucille Fratantuono. He attended Southern High School, and then Glen Burnie High School, where he graduated in 1956. Otts was the proud owner and operator of the well-known Sunset Restaurant in Glen Burnie since 1960. He served in the US Marine Corps and later in the Reserves and was very proud of his service. Otts was a member of the Anne Arundel County Beverage Association and Restaurant Association, and was also a past member of the Glen Burnie Elks. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Otts was a good artist and also enjoyed playing piano, dancing, watching the Baltimore Ravens and former Baltimore Colts, and was a big Johnny Unitas fan. He enjoyed golfing and hosted the Sunset Invitational which he started in 1983. It is still being held every fall and benefits Bello Machre. Most of all, Otts enjoyed being social and talking with his customers at the restaurant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Dennis "Bud" Fratantuono. Otts is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen; devoted sons, Michael (Christi), Gary (Kelly) and Jeff (Suzie); loving grandchildren, Dominic, Justin (Emily), Angela (Branden), Ryan, Abigail and Sara; and his cherished great-granddaughter, Quinn. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie, on Saturday, Jan. 11th, from 3-6 PM and Sunday, Jan. 12th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Bello Machre, 7765 Freetown Road, Glen Burnie 21060 or by visiting www.bellomachre.org. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020