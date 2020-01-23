Arthur I. "Art" Messinger, 67, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, died January 21, 2020. Born August 25, 1952, Art graduated from Annapolis High School, the University of Maryland and earned his Jurisprudence Degree from the University of Baltimore. He was a retired attorney who practiced in Annapolis for many years. Known for his witty, congenial and generous nature, he became best friends with everybody he knew. Art was very good at raising plants and he almost always had a golden retriever by his side. He enjoyed cooking and loved local sports, especially Maryland basketball, the Ravens and the Orioles. Art is survived by his son, Jared Messinger of Hyattsville; his sisters, Roberta Messinger of Easton and Evelyn Messinger of San Anselmo, Ca; and his mother, Irma Messinger of Easton. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Messinger. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 2:00 PM at Kneseth Israel Cemetery, 101 Defense Highway, Annapolis. Shiva will be observed on Saturday afternoon at 501 Dutchman's Lane, #207, Easton, MD 21601. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com "Life is only a temporary gift and we were lucky to have Art."
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020