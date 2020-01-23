The Capital Gazette

Arthur I. Messinger (1952 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur I. Messinger.
Service Information
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD
21401-1402
(410)-263-2222
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Kneseth Israel Cemetery
101 Defense Highway
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Saturday afternoon at 501 Dutchman's Lane, #207
Easton, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arthur I. "Art" Messinger, 67, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, died January 21, 2020. Born August 25, 1952, Art graduated from Annapolis High School, the University of Maryland and earned his Jurisprudence Degree from the University of Baltimore. He was a retired attorney who practiced in Annapolis for many years. Known for his witty, congenial and generous nature, he became best friends with everybody he knew. Art was very good at raising plants and he almost always had a golden retriever by his side. He enjoyed cooking and loved local sports, especially Maryland basketball, the Ravens and the Orioles. Art is survived by his son, Jared Messinger of Hyattsville; his sisters, Roberta Messinger of Easton and Evelyn Messinger of San Anselmo, Ca; and his mother, Irma Messinger of Easton. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Messinger. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 2:00 PM at Kneseth Israel Cemetery, 101 Defense Highway, Annapolis. Shiva will be observed on Saturday afternoon at 501 Dutchman's Lane, #207, Easton, MD 21601. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com "Life is only a temporary gift and we were lucky to have Art."
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.