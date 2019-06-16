Arthur Jackson Arthur H. Jackson, 87, a 40 year resident of Davidsonville died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Mandrin Inpatient Care Center in Harwood, MD. Born on August 12, 1931, in New York, NY to the late Arthur W. and Gladys Fumagalli Jackson. Art earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Miami, College of Engineering. He retired from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD in January 1997. Art was an accomplished sailor, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, scientist, and engineer whose contribution helped shaped our technological world. Art served two tours in Korea while in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Art is survived by his wife of 41-years, Brenda Jackson; two sons, David A. and Alan K. Jackson; a sister, Huldah Jackson Martin; three grandchildren, Casey C. Jackson, Caroline Jackson Hook and Kenneth P. Jackson; three great-grandchildren and his former spouse, Joan Stockmeyer Messinger. A service, with military honors, was held on June 14, 2019 at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. A memorial service at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Annapolis, MD will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Miami, College of Engineering, P.O. Box 025388, Coral Gables, FL 33102 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, c/o Mandrin Inpatient Care Center, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 16, 2019