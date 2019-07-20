Arthur Kenneth Adams, of Millersville, MD on Thursday, July 18, 2019. At age 95, he succumbed to what he coined GGD: General Geriatric Deterioration. Ken was born October 20, 1923 in Bronx, New York, son of the late Arthur L. Adams and Lily Shiffer Adams. A WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, Kenny retired from the U. S. Government Printing Office in 1986. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Frances (Dougherty) Adams. Together they raised their sons in Levittown, NY and Bowie, MD. Active retirement in Easton was followed by quieter retirement in Millersville. Their generous hospitality created many happy memories and laughs. Kenny is survived by his two loving sons, Kevin K. Adams (Jody) of Morehead City, NC, and Sean Adams (Linda) of Edgewater, MD. He will also be greatly missed by four grandchildren, Kelsey, Casey, and Kenny Adams, and Kerry Adams MacKenzie; Charley MacKenzie, eleven great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:30 am, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019