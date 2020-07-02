Our heartfelt sympathy to all on the loss of both Annabelle and Art. Beside being a part of their church family at Eastport United Methodist church both have touched our hearts in so many ways. Both loving and kind and considerate. We actually met Art through our Uncles whom Art had done their taxes for many many years and then until he decided to retire from such had done ours. They may be physically gone but will not be forgotten as when we finally get back to being physically going to church we will still have the memories of them in church sitting in the pew they loved....Blessings to you all.



Unfortunately we were out of town for Annabelle and also out of town currently for Arts Celebration of Life but know that we are with you in thought and prayers.



Bob and Carol Emory

