Arthur King
1924 - 2020
Arthur "Art" Jay King, 96, of Annapolis, MD and previously of Davidsonville, MD passed away on June 27, 2020. Art was born in Washington, DC on May 15, 1924 to the late Charles and Clara King. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II and fought in the battles to liberate Italy including Arno, North Appennines and Po Valley. After obtaining a degree in accounting, Art worked at the IRS and then as an Audit Analyst for the Naval Material Command at the U.S., Department of the Navy, retiring in 1986 after 38 years of service. He was a parishioner at the Eastport United Methodist Church, serving as Treasurer and in various committee positions. Art held memberships in several veteran and community organizations. He was a life member of the American Legion, VFW, DAV and Naval Lodge No. 4 FAAM. He was an affiliated member of Annapolis Lodge No. 89 FAAM. He was also a member of Moose Lodge #269, BPOE #622, Davidsonville Area Civic Association (DACA) and was a volunteer for the Heritage Harbor Caring Network. He enjoyed traveling to Ireland, attending sporting events, and was an avid reader of military history. In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Annabelle who died only 17 days earlier than Art; two brothers, Harold Wesley King, Sr. of Fort Washington and Earl E.(Gene) King, of Eagle Rock, VA. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Ruth Koetting, of Ellisville, MO, his two daughters, Erin Hollamon (husband Vassie) and Maureen Dickerson, both of Davidsonville; eight grandchildren, Vassie Tad, Hannah (husband Daniel Rodriguez), Kathryn, Rebecca, and Charles Hollamon, Kristen, Carly, and Ian Dickerson; and two great-grandsons, Trent Fischer and Torin Henry Jacobs. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews who fondly referred to him as "Uncle Red". Friends are invited to celebrate Art's life at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10 am until his service begins at 11 am. A private interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made in Art's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or Eastport United Methodist Church, 926 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. An online guest book is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
July 1, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to all on the loss of both Annabelle and Art. Beside being a part of their church family at Eastport United Methodist church both have touched our hearts in so many ways. Both loving and kind and considerate. We actually met Art through our Uncles whom Art had done their taxes for many many years and then until he decided to retire from such had done ours. They may be physically gone but will not be forgotten as when we finally get back to being physically going to church we will still have the memories of them in church sitting in the pew they loved....Blessings to you all.

Unfortunately we were out of town for Annabelle and also out of town currently for Arts Celebration of Life but know that we are with you in thought and prayers.

Bob and Carol Emory
Carol & Bob Emory
Friend
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
