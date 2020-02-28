Royall Whitaker passed away peacefully in Arnold, Maryland after a long and prosperous life at age 88. He earned his bachelor's and doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and he was professor emeritus of economics at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Royall was a longtime member of Mensa International and the Maryland Association of Parlimentarians; he also served on the board of the Wardour Neighborhood Association.



Royall was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy of 67 years. He is survived by his three sons, Al (Claudia), John (Lisa), Dan (Melissa), his daughter-in-law Jeannette, and his grandchildren Alexander, Charlotte, Colin, Geoffrey, Peter, Henry, Piers, Allison, and Wesley.



A memorial service for both Royall and Dottie will be held at Saint Paul's Anglican Church in Crownsville, Maryland on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00am. A reception will be held following at the family home.

