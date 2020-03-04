Arthur Sargent Rudd, Jr., 90, of Chipiona, Spain, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from natural causes in Nevada while visiting family. Art was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. He moved to Odenton, MD with his family in 1958. He served in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired to Chipiona, Spain in 1967. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pilar; his sons, Daniel Rudd, Sr. and Brett Rudd; and his parents, Juanita and Richard (Dick) Byrd. He is survived by sons, Robert Rudd (Crystle) of Nevada and Race Rudd, Sr. of Odenton, MD; grandchildren Daniel Rudd, Jr., Amanda Scott (Arthur), and Race Rudd (Monica); and great grandchildren Arthur, Tabitha, Cayleigh, and Alayna.

