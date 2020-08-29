1/
Arthur S. Gates
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Stanley Gates (Art), 90, of Millersville, passed away on August 26, 2020. Art was born on November 11, 1929, to the late Edwin A. and Marjorie M. Gates. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, and received training as a Russian Linguist. He moved to Maryland in 1958, and soon after, began his career at the National Security Agency. Throughout his life, and certainly well into his retirement, Art loved letter writing, entertaining, traveling the United States, and visiting with his plethora of friends and family. Art is survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine Mary Gates; children, Amy Seipp and husband, Tim of Pasadena, MD, Leslie Barrett of Ocean City, MD, Jeffrey Gates and wife, Bev of The Villages, FL, and Steven Gates and wife, Yen of Summerfield, NC; grandchildren, Christina Gates-Idem, Kelly Fanning, Michael Gates, Kerri Gates, Steven Gates, and Brian Seipp; one great-grandchild, Ruby Gates; and brother, Edwin Gates and wife, Marlene of Kilmarnock, VA. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Saturday, Aug. 29th from 10-12 Noon. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 12 Noon in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Bernadette Roman Catholic Parish, 801 Stevenson Rd., Severn, MD 21144 or at www.stbernadette.org/support-your-parish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
We have known Art & Jo for over 50 Years. They were always great Neighbors & always ready to help you out in any way that could.
Art loved to talk & I don’t think there was a subject he didn’t know about.
He was loved & will be missed by everyone who were lucky enough to know him.
I am sure he will be watching over his family & everyone always. Fly high Art.
Louise Phelps
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved