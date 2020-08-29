Arthur Stanley Gates (Art), 90, of Millersville, passed away on August 26, 2020. Art was born on November 11, 1929, to the late Edwin A. and Marjorie M. Gates. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, and received training as a Russian Linguist. He moved to Maryland in 1958, and soon after, began his career at the National Security Agency. Throughout his life, and certainly well into his retirement, Art loved letter writing, entertaining, traveling the United States, and visiting with his plethora of friends and family. Art is survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine Mary Gates; children, Amy Seipp and husband, Tim of Pasadena, MD, Leslie Barrett of Ocean City, MD, Jeffrey Gates and wife, Bev of The Villages, FL, and Steven Gates and wife, Yen of Summerfield, NC; grandchildren, Christina Gates-Idem, Kelly Fanning, Michael Gates, Kerri Gates, Steven Gates, and Brian Seipp; one great-grandchild, Ruby Gates; and brother, Edwin Gates and wife, Marlene of Kilmarnock, VA. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Saturday, Aug. 29th from 10-12 Noon. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 12 Noon in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Bernadette Roman Catholic Parish, 801 Stevenson Rd., Severn, MD 21144 or at www.stbernadette.org/support-your-parish
.