Arthur "Jay" W. Humm, Jr. a life long resident of Pasadena passed away on January 15, 2020. Jay was born on July 30, 1946 in Baltimore Maryland to Arthur W and Irma Humm. He is survived by his wife of 11 years Jo Ann (nee Lane), sister Robin Brashears and brother in law Wayne Brashears. Mr. Humm is also survived by his step children Kelly Blottenberger and Jobe West. Jay graduated from The Severn School in Severna Park and briefly attended the University of Baltimore. He was soon drafted and then enlisted in the United States Army. He qualified for and eventually attended US Army Artillery and Missile Officer Candidate School where he subsequently was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. After serving in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Ft Sill, Oklahoma, Jay landed in Vietnam assigned to Battery B, 4th 42nd Artillery. He was then attached to D Company 12th Infantry 4th Infantry Division. As the Artillery Forward Observer, he participated in the Tet 68 Offensive and saw action throughout the Vietnamese Central Highlands. From there it was a great duty assignment in Schoffiield Barracks Hawaii after which he left the service as a Captain. While in the Army he was awarded the National Service Defense Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Bronze Star Metal for meritorious service in a war zone, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam campaign medal. After the service, Jay joined the family business and achieved Mercury Marine Master Technician status and similar awards from Outboard Marine Corporation, Volvo Marine, Crusader Engines, and others. In 1977, he was awarded by the readers of Chesapeake Bay Magazine as one of the top engine mechanics on the bay. Mr. Humm worked at Ventnor Marine Service Inc until February 2013 when the marina was sold and he retired. Jay enjoyed Ravens football and additionally was an avid waterfowl and upland game hunter. He raised, trained, and hunted two Brittany Spaniels during that period. He also enjoyed cooking and experimenting with foods and recipes. Motorcycling was also a hobby, which allowed him to take trips in the mountains of the east coast. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to The Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020