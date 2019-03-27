A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Ashlyn Nicole Bertram left this world unexpectedly, at 21, on March 23, 2019. Ashlyn was born in Baltimore, MD on May 9th to Robert and Connie Bertram. Ashlyn grew up in the Cedarwood Cove Community where she was known by all because of her friendly, outgoing spirit. She played field hockey and basketball on the local youth leagues and went on to graduate from Chesapeake High School. She was outgoing and vivacious, but she was also caring and compassionate. She loved animals and wanted to take in every stray she found. We will always remember her bright eyes, loving soul, infectious smile and laugh that expressed the joy she found in being with her family and friends. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.When you think of Ashlyn, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.Ashlyn was preceded in death by her grandfather Harry Bertram. She leaves behind her parents Robert and Connie, brothers James Robert and Robert Thomas; sisters Alexis and Amanda; grandparents, Jim and Rosa Duvall and Dolores Bertram; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 pm and 7:00 – 9:00 pm on Thursday, March 28th at Stallings Funeral Home in Pasadena followed by funeral services on Friday, March 29th at 11 am.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Ashlyn's name to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County at aacspca.org.For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019