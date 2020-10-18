Audrey passed away peacefully at her residence on Oct. 12, 2020. Born in 1926 in Baltimore, Md, she was the daughter of Atwood Barrett Tate and Della Marie Tate, the fifth of nine children. After graduating from Southern High in Baltimore, she enlisted in the Nurse Cadet Corps, completing her training in 1948 with an RN degree. She married John W. Helms and had one son, John W. Helms, Jr. After the death of her first husband, she returned to nursing and was instrumental in setting up the move from the old South Baltimore General Hospital to what is now Harbor Hospital. There she served as head nurse in the surgical unit until her marriage to Edward Striegel. The couple, married for 29 years, resided in Pendennis Mount in Annapolis until Ed's death in 2001. Audrey then moved to Acton's Landing, located on the site of the former Annapolis General Hospital, and finally to Ginger Cove, where she spent her last several years. Her family would like to thank the caregivers at Ginger Cove for the warm and attentive care they provided to her during the past several months. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lois Tate Jeeter, Christine Mary Tate Harnstrom, Edith Marie Tate Andrews, and Erma Tate Parmentier and Dr. Wayne Barrett Tate. She is survived by her son, John W. Helms and his wife Constance, brothers Donald Tate, Creston Tate and Attwood Barrett Tate, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and their offspring. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church on Rowe Blvd., Annapolis 21401. Online condolences can be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
