Audrey Helen O'Niel Gildea, born December 22 1930, died peacefully Sunday March 29, 2020 with family by her side. Long time resident of Annapolis and Crofton, MD. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was married to Charles Gildea for 63 years. She moved through the world with a refined grace, contemplative, with a lifelong faith in god, and a captivating depth behind her crystal blue eyes. Living in her memory are her children Colleen Gildea, Gil Gildea and Chris and Betty Ann Gildea, her grandchildren Bridget, Raymond, Rachel, Catherine, Elizabeth and Megan, and her great grandson Noah. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Annapolis Elementary School, 180 Green Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020