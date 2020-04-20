Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Poulton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Janet Poulton September 7, 1931 - April 16, 2020 Audrey J. Poulton, 88, a resident of Severna Park, Maryland, passed away quietly on April 16, 2020 at Assisted Living Well in Millersville, Maryland. She was born on September 7, 1931 to Margaret and John Manning in Baltimore, Maryland. Her father was the president of Manning's, Inc., a Baltimore canning business best known for its hominy, which is still produced today. She attended Eastern High School in Baltimore, Maryland. She enjoyed summers with her family at Bayside Beach, where she ultimately met her husband. She was actively engaged in Pets on Wheels and was a faithful member of Trinity Bible Church on Truck House Road in Severna Park. She enjoyed praying, reading the Bible and devotionals, gardening, doing puzzles, planning movie nights, and spending time with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Pabst Poulton, and grandson, Jonathan Pabst Poulton. She is survived by her four sons, Scott Poulton (Barbara), Mark Poulton (Kelly), Jay Poulton (Rosemary), and John Poulton (Anne-Marie), twelve grandchildren (Eric, Ross, Mary Beth, Christopher, Stephen, Maureen, Logan, Sean, Katie, Ryan, Mary-MacIntyre and Caroline, and 2 great-grandchildren (Maddy and Dakota). Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Trinity Bible Church, 99 Truck House Road, Severna Park, Maryland 21146 in her memory. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions established by the State of Maryland to ensure the safety of the family, visitors and staff, all services will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Audrey will be interred at the Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland. A special thank you to the staff and fellow residents at Assisted Living Well. During her five years at this home, she often remarked that it was the "sorority house" she always wished she had experienced in college.

