Audrey Roberts, 76, of Crownsville passed peacefully on Aug 15, 2019, surrounded by her three children. She was born Oct 4, 1942 in Ralphton, PA. Audrey married Philip Roberts in 1964 and they traveled the world with the US Navy, including Germany, Guam, and Scotland, before settling in Maryland. Audrey was a legal secretary as well as a homemaker, raising their three children and adopting many pets. Audrey had a lifelong passion for reading, learning new things, and listening to folk, barbershop and bluegrass music. She is survived by her son Christopher Roberts of Crownsville, son Brian Roberts of Crownsville, daughter Angela Roberts (husband Kevin Mehaffey) of Chicago, grandson Ethan Mehaffey of Chicago, sister Sandra Schomp (husband William Schomp) of Boswell PA, sister-in-law Paula Roberts (husband B. Monte Bourque) of Revere MA, sister-in-law Elinor Roberts of Berkeley CA, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Phil, her parents Charles and Marguerite Miller, her brother Ronald Miller, and her sisters Carol and Loretta Miller. Arrangements were handled by Hardesty Funeral Home in Gambrills. Audrey's final resting place will be with Phil at Arlington National Cemetery. Friends are invited to make a donation in Audrey's memory to the or to Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019