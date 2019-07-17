Audrey "Granny" Taylor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey "Granny" Taylor.
Service Information
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-7070
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

On July 14, 2019, Audrey "Granny" Taylor passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her son, Walter "Daveee" Taylor; and her sisters, Bebe Wallace and Sandy Hall. Granny is survived by her devoted husband, Walter "Buddy" Taylor; her loving daughter, Kim Taylor and her spouse, Julia "Shortie" Taylor; dear daughter-in-law, Betty Taylor; beloved grandchildren, Rusty Taylor, Justin Taylor, Richie Wallace, Lauren Rost, Heather Dennehy, Tiffany Cammauf, JoJo Cammauf and Tara Bass; cherished great-grandchildren, Mayson, Natalie, Audrina, Connor, Joseph, Nolin, Lily, Camden, Sofia and Quinn; and her dear siblings, Richard Wallace, Rheba Myers, Sidney Wallace and Judy Ledford. The family will receive visitors at the family-owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. S.W. (at Crain Hwy), Glen Burnie, on Thurs., July 18th and Fri., July 19th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, 11 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Glen Burnie, MD   410-766-7070
funeral home direction icon