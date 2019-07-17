On July 14, 2019, Audrey "Granny" Taylor passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her son, Walter "Daveee" Taylor; and her sisters, Bebe Wallace and Sandy Hall. Granny is survived by her devoted husband, Walter "Buddy" Taylor; her loving daughter, Kim Taylor and her spouse, Julia "Shortie" Taylor; dear daughter-in-law, Betty Taylor; beloved grandchildren, Rusty Taylor, Justin Taylor, Richie Wallace, Lauren Rost, Heather Dennehy, Tiffany Cammauf, JoJo Cammauf and Tara Bass; cherished great-grandchildren, Mayson, Natalie, Audrina, Connor, Joseph, Nolin, Lily, Camden, Sofia and Quinn; and her dear siblings, Richard Wallace, Rheba Myers, Sidney Wallace and Judy Ledford. The family will receive visitors at the family-owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. S.W. (at Crain Hwy), Glen Burnie, on Thurs., July 18th and Fri., July 19th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, 11 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 17, 2019