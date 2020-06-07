Augusta "Dussa" Hennighausen Hunt passed away peacefully on June 3rd, 2020, at Inspirations Assisted Living & Memory Care in Linthicum, MD. She previously had been a 14-year resident of Heritage Harbour in Annapolis, a 10-year resident of Grasonville and a 36-year resident of Severna Park. She was 93. Born February 9, 1927 in Roland Park in Baltimore, MD to Frederick H. and Augusta Duval Hennighausen, she was a graduate of Western High School and the Maryland Institute College of Art. Following graduation from the Maryland Institute, she co-founded Accent Displays, a Baltimore-based advertising display firm. When her children were born, Dussa became a stay-at-home mother. Later in life and prior to retirement, she contributed her artistic talents to Hunt Supply Company, which she co-owned with her husband. All her life, Dussa was an avid sailor and boater who enjoyed spending time on and around the water. In her younger years, she raced up and down the bay in her Hampton sailboat, which she had painted turquoise and plaid. Dussa was one of the founding members of Severn Sailing Association in Annapolis. She also enjoyed arts and crafts as well as gardening. Dussa was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Jack. She is survived by her son, John W. (Wendy) Hunt, Jr. of Annapolis, MD; daughter Susan (Matthew) Aucoin of Ellicott City, MD; and sister, Susan J. Hennighausen, of Toronto, Canada. She was a loving grandmother to Elisabeth K., Matthew J. (Kerry) and the late Jaclyn V. Hunt, and Derek M. (Hannah), and Spencer A. (Lauren) Aucoin, and Hayley Aucoin (Griffin) Rickle; and great-grandmother to Vann A. and Paige M. Cash. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org).
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.