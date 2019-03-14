Augustine "Gus" Spruill , 86 - a lifelong resident of Annapolis, peacefully gained his wings on March 6th, 2019. Born in Fayetteville, NC. Gus as he was lovingly called to the late Theresa Mildred Weems Spruill. Homegoing Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Annapolis, 31 West Washington Street, Annapolis, MD on Thursday, March 14th. Viewing: 9:00AM – 11:00AM, Wake 10:30AM and Funeral 11:00AM. Interment: Bestgate Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019