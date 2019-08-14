January 8, 1983 - August 8, 2019 The family of Austin Burgoyne sadly give notice of his passing. His death was the tragic result of a Traumatic Brain Injury he sustained August 8, 2017. He leaves behind his life partner, Amanda Cropper, whose loving devotion to Austin had no limit. Austin we will miss your deep love of family and friends, your spot on human perceptions, your quick left turn wit. Austin was a professional Journeyman Pile Driver, Local union #179. Graduate of South River High School 2001. He left us in full trust of the Bible's promise of the Resurrection by God into Paradise. Surviving family are mother Michaele Davidson, father Jim Burgoyne, brothers Barrett Burgoyne, Chase Burgoyne and Joel Grant Hersh. Visitation and Funeral will be held on Saturday August 17th at the Glenn Dale Memorial Hall, 11900 Glenn Dale Boulevard, Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Service will be at 2 pm. Visitation before and after beginning at noon.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019