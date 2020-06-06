Barbara Adams
Barbara E. Adams (nee Wagner) Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 83 years young. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Bill Adams, children Elizabeth McClanahan, Julia Zimmerman, Woody (William Jr.) Adams and Barbara Cacopardo. Barbara's Grandchildren Kayti McClanahan, Molly McClanahan, Andrew Adams and Brian Adams. Great grandson Rowan McClanahan and Sister Donna Souzis. Barbara was a cancer survivor, the cornerstone of our family, a homemaker and so much more. Barbara had many interests including travelling, crochet and knitting for friends, family and charities. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed working at election polls. An avid reader and movie buff, Barbara also enjoyed crossword puzzles, British TV, everything Irish, Disney World and a pint of Guiness. Born in Baltimore, she lived in Lanham, New Carrollton, Davidsonville and for the last 31 years in West River Maryland. She will be greatly missed every day. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged for donations to the Rebecca Fortney Breast Center, 2000 Medical Pkwy. Annapolis, MD 21401 or Meals on Wheels Central MD, Inc. Attn. Development Office, 515 South Haven Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Published in The Capital Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
