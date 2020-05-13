Barbara Ann Parrish
1943 - 2020
Barbara Ann Parrish, age 77, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Whiteville, NC she was the daughter of the late Pauline and Captain Reaves. She is survived by her beloved husband, Darrell (Bud) Mason Parrish, and children, Donna Reeder and her husband Leonard of Glen Burnie, and Keith Parrish and his wife Deana of Sykesville, MD. She has 5 beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Benjamin, Anna, and Luke. She is also survived by her twin sister, Sally (Peggy) Garber and many nieces and nephews. Barbara or Pat as she was known to friends had worked for the Southland Corporation (7-Eleven) for 27 years prior to her retirement and move to Ocean City, Md. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was always ready for a game of putt putt or cards. She also enjoyed shopping for her children and grandchildren. She was always the most gracious hostess when anyone visited her and Bud in Ocean City, she really enjoyed having friends and family visit. Though Pat's health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her joy for life, love for her children and grandchildren, and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain. Her and her husband Bud would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this October. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service and celebration of her life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Letters of condolences may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com A donation in her memory can be made to Coastal Hospice at: https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Our sincere Sympathy, Love and Condolences to the Parrish Family. Aunt Pat was very true to the words Family, Love and Faith. What a wonderful fun loving person to be around. JoAnn and I will be forever grateful for the memories we shared. May God Bless all of you, Rest in Gods Love Grace and Peace Aunt Pat. We love you....
Edward J Bachorik
Family
May 9, 2020
Im so sorry Buddy and family. I loved Aunt Pat.
Vicki & Jack Eades
Family
May 9, 2020
Praying for our friends and celebrating a homegoing of a wonderful woman.
Jeff & Joan Fisher
Friend
May 9, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers are with you Donna. Ms Pat was a sweet Lady always smiling. Hugs to you and Len, Brandon & Nicole.
Steve & Kim Van Meter
Friend
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We know its been a hard road but she at peace. Hope everyone can have peace knowing they were there for her.
Love
Conrad and Patty
Patty Biddinger
Friend
May 9, 2020
My condolences to my Uncle and his family. I will never forget my Aunt as she was one of my favorites Aunts out of the many I have. I feel lucky to had the opportunity to be loved by Her. May you Rest In Peace
John Parrish
Family
