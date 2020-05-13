Barbara Ann Parrish, age 77, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Whiteville, NC she was the daughter of the late Pauline and Captain Reaves. She is survived by her beloved husband, Darrell (Bud) Mason Parrish, and children, Donna Reeder and her husband Leonard of Glen Burnie, and Keith Parrish and his wife Deana of Sykesville, MD. She has 5 beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Benjamin, Anna, and Luke. She is also survived by her twin sister, Sally (Peggy) Garber and many nieces and nephews. Barbara or Pat as she was known to friends had worked for the Southland Corporation (7-Eleven) for 27 years prior to her retirement and move to Ocean City, Md. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was always ready for a game of putt putt or cards. She also enjoyed shopping for her children and grandchildren. She was always the most gracious hostess when anyone visited her and Bud in Ocean City, she really enjoyed having friends and family visit. Though Pat's health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her joy for life, love for her children and grandchildren, and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain. Her and her husband Bud would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this October. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service and celebration of her life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Letters of condolences may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com A donation in her memory can be made to Coastal Hospice at: https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 13, 2020.