Barbara Ann Watson, 81, a 38-year resident of Gibson Island, died of natural causes on July 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at her residence. Known as BaBa to her beloved grandchildren and many others, she was widely-known for decades as the Realtor-Hostess of Gibson Island, welcoming all to her home for gourmet meals and old-world hospitality. Her life was devoted to family and friends and she loved to cook and entertain, spending endless hours shopping and preparing for these big events, scouring her massive cookbook collection for recipes to prepare for her guests. Dinner at the Watson's was memorable, never early, included a bounty of food and drink, and lasted late into the evening. She was passionate about her community, helping to make the Island a better place through her 30 years of work as a realtor and through her creative endeavors with the garden club, the Gibson Island club, or her long stint as the emcee for the Island's 4th of July parade. She enjoyed working and tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity to sell jewelry, teach cooking classes, and cater food. She loved travel, playing tennis, paddle tennis, backgammon, Canasta, and routinely beating her husband in Gin Rummy. She was born on November 22, 1937 in New York, NY. She grew up in Manhattan with her younger brother and spent summers at her family's home in East Hampton. She attended the Spence School, was a debutant in NYC, and went on to Bennett College. In 1957, she met the love of her life and husband of almost 61 years, Deering Watson, on a street corner in New York with friends. They married in 1958. The couple had four children and she was a devoted wife and mother. As a grandmother, Baba was doting and generous. She loved her family- husband, children, and grandchildren- more than anything and spent her final days at home surrounded by their unconditional love. Mrs. Watson is survived by her husband Deering Watson; her children JP, Chris, Merrie Louise, and Raleigh; her brother Jackson; and her grandchildren Nick, Wren, Frances, Barbara Ann, Ava, Quinn, Miller, and Estelle. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date on Gibson Island. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to: Misael Flores Scholarship Fund, Care of Gibson Island, P.O Box 600, Gibson Island, MD 21056

