Barbara Ann "Barbie" Barber, 66, a resident of Edgewater, MD, died at home on Monday, May 25 after a seven year struggle with cancer. Born on September 3, 1953 in Annapolis, MD, Barbie graduated from high school and was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of the Chesapeake Christian Fellowship Church and enjoyed going to church, bingo, crocheting, bowling, camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Barbie was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Barber and her mother, Virginia Root. She is survived by her children, Chris Barber, Nichole McWaters and Andrea Dale all of Edgewater, MD; her father, Paul Root; her sister, Bonnie Root-Lennartz and her grandchildren, Ethan and Grace McWaters, Savannah and Sierra Dale, Isaac, Jenna and Campbell Barber. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store