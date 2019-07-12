Barbara Ann Clark "Bobbie", 87, a resident of Annapolis, MD for 30 years passed away on Saturday, July 6 at her home. Barbara was born and raised in District Heights, MD and married her high school sweetheart, Robert Clark, shortly after graduating high school. They lived in Southern California briefly, while Robert was in the United States Marine Corps, and eventually settled and raised their family in Forestville, MD. For more than 20 years, Barbara proudly served as the secretary for the Prince George's County Police Department's Special Operations Division, a job she was fiercely proud of and cherished immensely. Barbara loved to travel far and wide with her close friends, including trips to New York City, cruises to the Caribbean, and touring around the Italian countryside. Ever the social butterfly, she was passionate about her weekly outings with her many friends from her local community, booking most nights with musicals, shows or card games. Not to mention, she had a renowned sweet tooth and maintained a fresh stock of candy, sweets and ice cream she was more than willing to share with her grandchildren. Barbara was a loving and compassionate woman who was devoted to her three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She valued every second she had with her family and dear loved ones, whether at a family holiday or while holding counsel in her back room sitting in her favorite chair. She attended every event she could, from concerts to sporting events to graduations. Barbara embodied motherhood; she was selfless, kind, trusting, honest, and compassionate. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Robert A. Clark, Sr. She is survived by her three children, Elaine (Donnie) Tubb, Bonnie (Greg) Wiese and Robert A. (Chrissy) Clark, Jr.; eight grandchildren: Laura, Stephen and Jennifer Tubb, Shawn, David and Christine Wiese, Rachel and Carolyn Clark; her sister, Carolyn (Brian) Greenwood and her three great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Barbara's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, July 16 from 11 am until her memorial service begins at 12 noon. Interment private. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 12, 2019