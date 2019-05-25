Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Clemence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara C. Clemence, 87, died peacefully on Friday, May 10 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md. Predeceased by her husband Vail, sister Muriel Jordan and parents Walter and Mildred Wight; she is survived by 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Born Barbara Caroline Wight on September 17, 1931, in the house her father built in Johnston, R.I.; she married her childhood sweetheart G. Vail Clemence on July 1, 1950 at Belknap Chapel. When he passed away in 2017, they were in their 67th year of marriage. The word "soulmates" has never been more truly exemplified. She played piano starting in childhood and by her teen years was serving as accompanist for the children's Sunday School at Belknap Chapel. She played and sang in the local Choral Society in Manassas Park, Va., and later in Newport News, Va. she directed and accompanied the youth choir at Denbigh Presbyterian Church, as well as serving in the adult choir as singer and accompanist. As a youngster Barbara formed her own 4-H chapter to teach other girls the arts of cooking and sewing. Her childhood expertise with a sewing machine proved invaluable throughout the years, as she designed and stitched together countless school, theater, and Halloween costumes, and later, with the Bowie Square Cats, created coordinating costumes she and Vail wore to their square and round dance evenings. Barbara was a longtime member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Bowie, and for 13 years she and Vail led the volunteer organization FISH of Greater Bowie, devoted to providing transportation for seniors in need. She rode motorcycles, wrote a weekly column for the Manassas Journal Messenger, loved swimming, camping and travel, played volleyball and won a state seniors table tennis championship, as well as maintaining a correspondence with friends and family all over the U.S. and the globe. She had a passion for taking pictures and videos, capturing the activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in thousands of photographs and hundreds of hours of video footage. Barbara leaves a legacy of passion and eagerness to serve that – along with her love for her family, her community, and those who simply needed her – is meaningful and enduring. She will be greatly missed, much mourned, and joyfully remembered.The memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 on Saturday, Jun 8, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Bowie, with reception following at the church.

