Barbara Craig (64) of Newburg MD passed away Thursday February 27 2020. She lived in Glen Dale most of her life and graduated from Duval high in 1973. Barbara retired from PGCPS where she worked as a school bus driver for 24 years. In her free time she enjoyed sewing and crafts as well as traveling and spending time with family. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, John Craig, her daughter, Melissa Gatton (Pirly), her son, Robert Lattin and step daughter Deirdre Kincad(Michael). 10 grand children, 4 great grand children, as well as a host of family and friends. Services will be held on March 5th 2020 at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain HWY,Bowie MD 20715. Viewings 2-4 & 6-8
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020