Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
Barbara Dorman McCarthy, 78, a resident of Severna Park for over 40 years, passed away with her family by her side on July 9, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to the late Randolph L. Dorman and Frances M. Dorman (nee Szeliga). Growing up in Baltimore, Barbara attended grade school at St. Bernard's. She went on to attend Mount St. Agnes High School and graduated in 1959, as a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, she worked for the C&P Telephone company until she started her family. Barbara married her husband, Jim, on June 10, 1961. Her true life's devotion was to Jim, their seven children, 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. After raising their children, Barbara went back to school to earn a Paralegal Certification at Anne Arundel Community College. She went on to work as a Title Abstractor for Chesapeake Abstract in Annapolis. Barbara was a devout Catholic and dedicated parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Severna Park for over 40 years. Barbara's strength helped her persevere as a 23 year breast cancer survivor. She was an inspiration to many as a volunteer with Reach To Recovery, providing personal support to other breast cancer patients. Barbara was known for her warmth, kindness, giving nature, caring spirit, loving ways and selflessness by always putting others first. Barbara's life revolved around her ever growing family. She loved Saturday night date nights with her late husband, Jim, and spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara and Jim enjoyed attending Orioles Spring Training in Florida and taking cruises. Other favorite destinations included Alaska, Bermuda, Hawaii and Ireland. She also enjoyed reading, swimming, ceramics, dining at restaurants and following Jeopardy. Barbara McCarthy is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, James D. McCarthy, Jr. She is survived by their seven children, James III and wife Maritza, Shawn, Mary Kay and husband Bill, Brian, Dan and wife Amy, Tom and wife Nina, and Michael; fourteen grandchildren, Carmen, James IV, Jessica and husband Dominic, Elizabeth, Jeremy and fiancé Melissa, Olivia, Andrew and wife Emily, Alex, Erica and wife Rachel, Megan, Bradley and wife Wynter, Colby, Ella, and Quinn; four great-grandchildren, Makayla, Zoe, Annabelle and Lucas. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 1-3 pm and 5-8 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. The interment will follow the mass and be held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 4430 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name, to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at the following link: https://pushpay.com/g/stjohnsp?src=hpp
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 14, 2019
