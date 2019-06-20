Barbara Dorsey, daughter of the late Samuel and Lucy Johnson was born on May 31, 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland. She passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019. After graduating from Morgan State University, Barbara worked as a teacher for Baltimore City Public Schools and Anne Arundel County Public Schools before retiring. She leaves to mourn, a daughter, a son and daughter-in-law, two grandsons and a host of family and friends. The family will receive visitors at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory in Odenton on Thursday June 27 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment Arbutus Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 20 to June 22, 2019