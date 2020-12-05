1/1
Barbara Gail Schmidt
1940 - 2020
Barbara Gail Chilcoat Schmidt, 80, of Glen Burnie Maryland, passed away on November 26, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to John and Louise Chilcoat, August 8, 1940. Barbara received her undergraduate degree from Towson University and her masters degree from Loyola College in education. Barbara spent her career as an educator in Baltimore and Anne Arundel Counties, teaching for almost 30 years at Ridgeway Elementary. She is survived by her son, Matthew K. Schmidt and his wife Marsha Schmidt, her son Nathan Schmidt and his wife Jessica Schmidt, her sister Diana Heisterhagen, and her two nieces, Deborah McGowan and Lori Heisterhagen, one nephew, John, and 2 great-nephews, Corey and Matthew McGowan. Dueto COVID-19, funeral services will be scheduled at her church as soon as gatherings are safe. Barbara was a passionate defender of the environment and animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Barbara's favorite charities, the North American Bear Center, at bear.org. visit goncefuneralservice@verizon.net

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
1 entry
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
