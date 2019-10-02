Barbara Louise Garland, 83, a 45-year resident of Harwood and previously of Annapolis, MD, passed away on September 26, 2019, at the George Washington University Hospital. Born on January 14, 1936, in Annapolis to the late Evelyn and John Owens Jr., Barbara was a graduate of the Annapolis High School Class of 1954. She went on to earn a degree at Washington Business College. Barbara enjoyed a 30-year career with the Maryland State Income Tax Division and, during the 1960s, also provided accounting and payroll support for her parent's business, J.E. Owens Jr. Contracting and Charter Bus Company. Barbara was a member of Chesapeake Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed country music, quilting, cooking, entertaining and farming; but most of all, she simply enjoyed spending time with her family. Barbara is survived by her children, Scott (Dawn) Rogers of Edgewater, MD and Cathy (Chuck) Pearl of Harwood; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Sam) Spruce of Edgewater, Jessica (Brian) Solis of Harwood, and Eric, Ashley and Cassandra Rogers of Edgewater; and two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Barbara's life with her family on Thursday, October 3 from 10 a.m. until her funeral service begins at 11 a.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. Burial will follow at Davidsonville United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019