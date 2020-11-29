Barbara Gudwin Strawberry, 70, formerly of Annapolis, MD and Marathon, FL died peacefully on November 23, 2020 at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina after a courageous fight with breast cancer. She was born August 21,1950 in Watertown, New York and graduated from Medina High School and James Madison University with a degree in Elementary Education. She received her Master's degree in administration from Antioch University. Barbara taught first grade in Fairfax, Virginia for ten years before moving to Annapolis in 1984. She was married to Dr. Carl William Strawberry, Jr. for over 40 years. Barbara recently moved to Raleigh to be close to her son and his family. In addition to raising her two children, Barbara brought her characteristic energy and enthusiasm as an active volunteer in the community. She was a member of the Junior League, past president of the Medical Alliance of Anne Arundel County, chairman of the Designers Showcase House for North Arundel Hospital, and a Girl Scout leader for many years. She loved to travel, visiting countries all around the world including several safaris in Africa. Active in Safari Club International, Barbara served as President of the Sables Chapter and as a founder of the Chesapeake Chapter. She was the 2013 Safari Club International Hall of Fame award recipient and received that distinguished honor in Las Vegas. Always a self-starter, Barbara developed Smart Image consulting services in which she held workshops as well as meeting individually with clients at their homes. She enjoyed consulting on wardrobe strategy, closet organization, makeup application and hair. Her goal was always to help her clients develop their own style and confidence. An avid and accomplished Master bridge player, Barbara loved sharing her passion for the game through teaching bridge to hundreds of students in Annapolis. She enjoyed competing in bridge tournaments around the country. Barbara loved the ocean and island life in the Keys. Her home and community in Marathon, FL brought her so much joy the last few years of her life. Barbara was above all a loving and supportive mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her children, family and many friends. Her generosity of spirit and smile will always be remembered. Barbara's optimistic attitude and courage in facing her health challenges was an inspiration to all who knew her. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Thomas Cluff for his companionship and loving care of Barbara at the end of her life. She is survived by her son Brian Strawberry (Kelly) of Raleigh; daughter Laura Strawberry of Spartanburg, South Carolina and grandson Cameron Strawberry of Raleigh. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.