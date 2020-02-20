Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara H. Weaver. View Sign Service Information Christian Community Church 3120 Belair Dr Bowie, MD 20715 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. She was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1937 and graduated from Steelton High School. She met and then married William Weaver in 1965 and they moved to Bowie, Maryland. Barbara was the loving wife of the late William H. Weaver and beloved mother of Jill T. Mattie (Andrew) of Billings, Montana, Susan W. Tennant (David) of Arnold, Maryland, and James Paul Hummel Weaver (Teresa) of Burke, Virginia. Barbara was Nana to Ivan, Mick and Anna Mattie; Amanda and Jacob Tennant; and Daniel and Eli Weaver. She was also loved by her sister Elizalee Boop of Steelton, Pennsylvania and her nieces and nephews. Barbara was a 53-year member in Beta Sigma Phi. She loved to play all types of games, Hearts with the family, Mah Jongg and lately Rummicube. Barbara loved the beach, family vacations, and crab feasts. And most of all, being around family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Christian Community Presbyterian Church, 3120 Belair Drive, Bowie, Maryland. Service date and time TBD. In lieu of flowers please consider the Bowie Interfaith Pantry, 2614 Kenhill Dr, #134, Bowie, MD 20715 or the Audubon Society, 2901 E. Baltimore St. Baltimore, MD 21224.

