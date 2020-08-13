On May 16, 2020 Barbara "Petey" Haag, surrounded by loved ones, passed away peacefully at her home. She was 86 years old Barbara is survived by her daughter, Toni Halkerston (Campbell) and son Jamie Haag (Susan), grandchildren Jacqueline McGill, Jenna Cohen (Nathan), Melissa McGill, Kevin Haag, Ryan Haag, Caroline Haag and great grandchild Matthew Berg. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" Haag and her mother Rose Everson (Oden) and stepfather Arthur Everson. Barbara graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Washington D.C. in 1952. She met her true and only love, Bob Haag at a high school dance when they were both 14 years old. They married in 1954 and enjoyed a lifetime of love and happiness. Barbara was a lifelong resident of the Washington DC area, most notably for the last 59 years as an original resident of Belair at Bowie, Maryland. She was a member of St. Pius X Church in Bowie and held several volunteer positions at the Church. As a young woman, she worked at the U.S. Department of Justice followed by years raising her children in the Bowie home. Later, she returned to the work force as a Secretary for Prince George's County Public Schools at Somerset Elementary and Tulip Grove Elementary both in Bowie. She adored her job as well as the staff, parents and children she met during the many years of service. After retirement, she enjoyed more time spent with family and friends, always hosting family holiday's and lovingly involved in the day to day lives of her children and grandchildren. Her love and kindness will be missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Bowie, Maryland. Interment immediately following at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Maryland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store