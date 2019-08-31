Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Harris. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Severna Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, August 23, 2019, Barbara Jean Harris, devoted wife and mother of three daughters passed away at the age of 80 while vacationing with her husband in Ely, MN -- a place she loved. Barb was born in Indianapolis, IN on October 28, 1938 to George and Frances McHugh. She graduated from Washington High School in Indianapolis in 1956. On October 10, 1959, she married David Edward Harris, her beloved husband of 60 years. Together they raised three daughters. Barb worked as a supervisor for Kmart for over eighteen years and also served as a crossing guard for ten years. She was an accomplished seamstress. Barb was a long time member of Severna Park EP Church. She served as an auxiliary of the Gideons and was affectionately known around town as the "Bible Lady". Barb always had a smile, encouraging words and, of course, a Bible for everyone she met. She also worked for many years as a prison volunteer teaching sewing and other skills to incarcerated women. Barb had a love for family get togethers and the great outdoors. She thoroughly enjoyed fishing, vacationing and picnicking with her family. Barb is preceded in death by both parents, her older brother John and granddaughter Abigail. She is survived by her husband David, her three daughters, Cheryl, Sandy, Angie, her brother James, 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 11:00am at Severna Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church with a light reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons International at https://www.sendtheword.org/ Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019

