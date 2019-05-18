Of Stevensville MD passed, on May 10th at AA Medical Center, MD. Born in Baltimore MD to Frances and Leo Barnes, sister to Kitty. In 1983 she married the love of her life, Ian Hatch, in Paca Gardens, Annapolis MD. She graduated from the University of Maryland and spent her life dedicated to helping others; both in her capacity as a Registered Nurse, and through her devotion to our Lord's ministries. She retired from AA county running the adult addiction program in 2017. She loved to travel, create exotic culinary dishes, and was happiest anywhere near the ocean.Barbara is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ian Hatch, and children Christopher Hatch of Stevensville MD, Richard Hatch (Letchworth, UK), Tim Hatch (Leicester, UK) and Susannah Hatch (Waldoboro, ME). Also surviving are a sister Kitty Tapp (Barnes), grandchildren, Braylin, Jordan, Sierra, Ariele and Vanessa and great-grandchild Lucas.A memorial of her life will commence on Sun May 19th during the 10am service @ Shore Christian Fellowship, Grasonville, MD. Donations may be made to www.scfchurch.org in memory of Barb Hatch.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019