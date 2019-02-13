Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Hill. View Sign

Barbara Jean "Bobbi" "Gammy" Hill, 84 of Bowie, passed away the morning of Feb. 8, 2019, at her home. She was born May 24, 1934 in Oregon, daughter to the late Letha Loop, her mother, and the late Claude Loop, her father. Bobbi moved to Baltimore and opened her own successful nail salon known as "Bobbi's Place" in Pikesville, MD. She brought hand painted nail designs to the Baltimore region. She taught her craft to others as well for many years following the close of "Bobbi's Place". She always instilled in everyone the value and importance of beauty. After moving to Bowie in 2000, she enveloped herself even further into her Catholic faith, making tons of special friends who have remained close with her and her family even after her death. She is survived by: daughter Becky Foster of Bowie, son Frederick Vlachos of Ocean City; 3 sisters, Claudine Ridenour, Gayle Reed, and Billi DeLashmutt and brother Gary Loop. Other survivors are: 4 grandchildren, Laura Gum, Phillip Foster, Aroz Vlachos, and Peter Vlachos; and 3 great grandchildren, Jacob Williams, Kai Ward, and Kira Ward. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Marco Vlachos.Services are Saturday, Feb. 16, at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Rd., Bowie, MD 20720. Schedule: Meet with the Family at 10am, Rosary said at 10:30am, Mass begins at 11am. Repass will immediately follow Mass at the home of Mrs. Chris Holmes, 10003 Goose Pond Court, Laurel, MD 20708.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donating to: the Ascension Catholic Church Patio Project, a major renovation to the front of the church that will increase accessibility for the disabled (checks should be made out to Ascension Catholic Church with Patio Project in the memo line.); or , .

Barbara Jean "Bobbi" "Gammy" Hill, 84 of Bowie, passed away the morning of Feb. 8, 2019, at her home. She was born May 24, 1934 in Oregon, daughter to the late Letha Loop, her mother, and the late Claude Loop, her father. Bobbi moved to Baltimore and opened her own successful nail salon known as "Bobbi's Place" in Pikesville, MD. She brought hand painted nail designs to the Baltimore region. She taught her craft to others as well for many years following the close of "Bobbi's Place". She always instilled in everyone the value and importance of beauty. After moving to Bowie in 2000, she enveloped herself even further into her Catholic faith, making tons of special friends who have remained close with her and her family even after her death. She is survived by: daughter Becky Foster of Bowie, son Frederick Vlachos of Ocean City; 3 sisters, Claudine Ridenour, Gayle Reed, and Billi DeLashmutt and brother Gary Loop. Other survivors are: 4 grandchildren, Laura Gum, Phillip Foster, Aroz Vlachos, and Peter Vlachos; and 3 great grandchildren, Jacob Williams, Kai Ward, and Kira Ward. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Marco Vlachos.Services are Saturday, Feb. 16, at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Rd., Bowie, MD 20720. Schedule: Meet with the Family at 10am, Rosary said at 10:30am, Mass begins at 11am. Repass will immediately follow Mass at the home of Mrs. Chris Holmes, 10003 Goose Pond Court, Laurel, MD 20708.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donating to: the Ascension Catholic Church Patio Project, a major renovation to the front of the church that will increase accessibility for the disabled (checks should be made out to Ascension Catholic Church with Patio Project in the memo line.); or , . Religious Service Information Ascension Catholic Church

12700 Lanham Severn Rd

Bowie, MD 20720

Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.