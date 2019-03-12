Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Isaacs. View Sign

Barbara Isaacs (Griffeth), 75 of Stafford, VA and previously of Lakeland, FL and Crownsville, MD passed away on March 3, 2019. Barbara was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 24, 1943 to the late Glenn and Hildred (Powell) Griffeth. During her career Barbara worked at the former B&A Railroad and Rohrbaugh Bus Company as a travel coordinator. She enjoyed her home on the Severn River in Herald Harbor and the many holidays, special events, cookouts, crab feasts, and poker games spent there that she hosted for friends and family. Barbara was preceded in death by an infant brother, her husband George Isaacs; and her granddaughter Victoria Susan Miller. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Miller and son-in-law Jeffrey Miller; grandsons Zane Miller and Quinn Miller; sister Patricia Harpy (Joseph) of Pasadena, MD, and lifetime friends Bill and JoAnn Brown of Camp Hill, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.