Barbara Jean Loftin, age 74, of Rockville, MD, died peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1946 in Olney, MD, the youngest of six children. Although she lived most of her life in Maryland, she was drawn to the cultural heritage of the southwest United States. Professionally, she worked as an art dealer and consultant, with works placed throughout the Washington DC area. In constant pursuit of peace and beauty, she studied art, and cultivated her own spirituality. She was a member of Unity Church of Gaithersburg, and a student of The Course in Miracles. Her life mattered, and she will be missed. She is survived by one sister, Betty Magruder of Annapolis MD; two sons, Robert Eugene Myers and Kenneth Edward Myers, both of Michigan; one daughter, Laura Petersen of Maryland; four beloved grandchildren; and a flock of sister-friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a dogwood tree planted at Unity of Gaithersburg with a plaque stating "In Loving Memory of Barbara Loftin".



