Barbara Jean Loftin
1946 - 2020
Barbara Jean Loftin, age 74, of Rockville, MD, died peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1946 in Olney, MD, the youngest of six children. Although she lived most of her life in Maryland, she was drawn to the cultural heritage of the southwest United States. Professionally, she worked as an art dealer and consultant, with works placed throughout the Washington DC area. In constant pursuit of peace and beauty, she studied art, and cultivated her own spirituality. She was a member of Unity Church of Gaithersburg, and a student of The Course in Miracles. Her life mattered, and she will be missed. She is survived by one sister, Betty Magruder of Annapolis MD; two sons, Robert Eugene Myers and Kenneth Edward Myers, both of Michigan; one daughter, Laura Petersen of Maryland; four beloved grandchildren; and a flock of sister-friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a dogwood tree planted at Unity of Gaithersburg with a plaque stating "In Loving Memory of Barbara Loftin".

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Barbara exuded authenticity and warmth. I love her spirit and her smile. During the twelve years I knew her, I was always impressed with her insights. She was a pleasure to share time with. I shall miss her presence but will retain the essence of what her spirit gave, not only to me, but to everyone around her. We miss your presence Barbara but still feel your warmth around us.
Jo Barnes
Friend
July 21, 2020
Barbara was such a loving friend with a beautiful spirit; now she can fly free and unfettered by life's physical challenges. Love and Light to you my special friend - I will miss hearing your kind voice but know in the stillness and silence I will feel your loving presence.
Rebecca Basla
Friend
