Barbara Jean Snowden, fondly known as (Bi), entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Barbara Jean was born on June 30, 1938. She grew up in Annapolis, Maryland and attended Anne Arundel County Public Schools. She was an active member of the Annapolis Church of God. Barbara Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching old movie shows and spoiling kids in her neighborhood with goodies. She had such a great love for people and she was loved by many. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Barbara Jean leaves beautiful memories to be cherished by our loving father, James E. Snowden (Jackie); her daughter Mary Carpenter and loving son-in-law, Rev. Gerald Carpenter; 6 sons, Lester, Maurice, Dwayne, Daryl, Vincent and Vernon Snowden; 2 daughters-in-law, Pam Snowden and Debbie Snowden; 3 sisters-in-law, Lois Harris, Cynthia Davis and Marshann Simms. A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her most devoted and best friend, Glendora Brown. The Viewing will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at William Reese and Sons Mortuary, P.A., 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020