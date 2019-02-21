Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Joan Keane. View Sign

Barbara Joan Keane (83), of Annapolis Md went to heaven on Feb 18, 2019 to be with her beloved husband, Joseph Keane, her sister Patricia Bailer and her parents Agnes and Stanley Romanek. She is survived by her children Dennis Keane; Timothy (Dawn) Keane; Colleen (Michael) Weaver; Kathleen (Nathan) Gignac; Christine (R.Vincent) Beall; Thomas (Cheryl) Keane; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; and her older brother Stanley Joseph Romanek. Barbara was the beloved Cape Mema to many Broadneck kids. Barbara was born on July 26, 1935 in Washington, DC and attended St. Anthony Catholic School. While raising her family in Takoma Park, MD, she worked in the Physics Department at University of Maryland until her retirement. A life-long fan of her home town teams, her greatest love was spending time with family.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 22 at 1:00pm at St. John's Evangelist Church 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the GBS-CIDP Foundation at 375 East Elm Street, Suite 101, Conshohocken, PA 19428 (

Barbara Joan Keane (83), of Annapolis Md went to heaven on Feb 18, 2019 to be with her beloved husband, Joseph Keane, her sister Patricia Bailer and her parents Agnes and Stanley Romanek. She is survived by her children Dennis Keane; Timothy (Dawn) Keane; Colleen (Michael) Weaver; Kathleen (Nathan) Gignac; Christine (R.Vincent) Beall; Thomas (Cheryl) Keane; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; and her older brother Stanley Joseph Romanek. Barbara was the beloved Cape Mema to many Broadneck kids. Barbara was born on July 26, 1935 in Washington, DC and attended St. Anthony Catholic School. While raising her family in Takoma Park, MD, she worked in the Physics Department at University of Maryland until her retirement. A life-long fan of her home town teams, her greatest love was spending time with family.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 22 at 1:00pm at St. John's Evangelist Church 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the GBS-CIDP Foundation at 375 East Elm Street, Suite 101, Conshohocken, PA 19428 ( gbs-cidp.org ) or Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration at 4108 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103 ( www.thepoorclares.com ). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close