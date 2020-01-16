Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Johnston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Lee Johnston, 82, of Bowie, previously of Temple Hills, passed away on December 31, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1937, in Washington, DC, to the late George and Mary Pigott. Barbara worked many years in the telecommunications field for Verizon (Bell Atlantic, C&P Telephone). She enjoyed her membership at the Bowie Senior Center where she had many friends, volunteered and participated in countless social events including chartered day trips. She loved attending Pigott family get-togethers, local bingo nights, playing cards, reading, shopping and going to the movies. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her siblings, George, Helen, and Eula. Her best friend and constant companion was her sister Shirley Galusky who still lives in Bowie. Barbara is survived by her children, Pam of Emmittsburg, MD, William (Sharon) of Bowie, and Scott of Bowie; four grandchildren: Alexa of Emmittsburg, MD, Katie of Charleston, SC, Aryn of Bowie, Robert of Hope Mills, NC, and one great-grandchild. Donations may be made to the Mandrin Inpatient Care Center, 3675 Solomons Island Rd, Harwood, MD 20776, or online at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now . Please make sure to choose Mandrin Inpatient Care Center. Services will be private for her family. Online condolences can be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

