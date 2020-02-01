Barbara L. Dierker, 75, a 55 year resident of Pasadena, MD, died on January 29, 2020 at the Hospice Center of the Chesapeake. Mrs. Dierker was born on May 14, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to the late Elijah and Vivian Dunker. She worked as a receptionist for Dr. Randall McLaughlin in Pasadena for 10 years. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed taking Sunday drives, visiting the beach, and going out to lunch with her daughter and granddaughter (especially when it involved Chinese food). She was also an avid shopper who enjoyed ordering from QVC and collecting jewelry. Mrs. Dierker is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John Dierker; son, John Dierker, Jr. and wife, Michele Lolli, of West Baltimore; daughter, Leah White and husband, Richard, of Chelsea Beach; brother, Elijah Dunker, Jr. of Glen Burnie; sisters, Bonnie Maione of Delaware and Anita Foos of South Baltimore; three grandchildren, Dustin White, Selena White, and Ida Dierker; and one great-grandson, Cameron White. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 2 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Monday, February 3 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020