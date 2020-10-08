1/1
Barbara L. Malebranche
1948 - 2020
Barbara L. Malebranche passed away September 28, 2020 after heart surgery and a stroke. Barbara was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 6, 1948 to Henry and Lyllian Strimpel. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Paul Malebranche; her brother, Roger Strimpel; son, Joseph and daughter, Michelle; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Barbara was a civil servant for 30 years. She loved to spend time with her family, travel the world, volunteer in her community, and was always exploring new creative outlets. A memorial service will be held a Robert E. Evans Funeral Home in Bowie, MD at a later date. Donations in honor of her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
