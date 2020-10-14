1/1
Barbara Lee Brenner
Barbara Lee Brenner, age 79, of Pasadena passed away on September 5, 2020 at home. Barbara was born in Baltimore to Arthur and Charlotte Byron on September 11, 1940. Barbara married Ross G Brenner, Sr. on September 10, 1960. Barbara was a member of the Colts Corral and the Fubs. Barbara enjoyed the great outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, catching and picking crabs, crafting and ceramics. Barbara expressed her love for the Lord by feeding the less fortunate. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and brother in-law, Richard Krell. She is survived by her husband, Ross Sr., of 60 years, three sons: William E. (Kimberly), Ross Jr. (Kathleen), and Scott, a sister Patricia Krell and four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. While Barbara's family grieves her loss they are choosing to remember Barbara in a way that honors her spirit. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Bay Life Church in Severna Park on October 17th at 11:30 am followed by a private fellowship.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Bay Life Church in Severna Park
October 11, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
