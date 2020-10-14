Barbara Lee Brenner, age 79, of Pasadena passed away on September 5, 2020 at home. Barbara was born in Baltimore to Arthur and Charlotte Byron on September 11, 1940. Barbara married Ross G Brenner, Sr. on September 10, 1960. Barbara was a member of the Colts Corral and the Fubs. Barbara enjoyed the great outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, catching and picking crabs, crafting and ceramics. Barbara expressed her love for the Lord by feeding the less fortunate. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and brother in-law, Richard Krell. She is survived by her husband, Ross Sr., of 60 years, three sons: William E. (Kimberly), Ross Jr. (Kathleen), and Scott, a sister Patricia Krell and four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. While Barbara's family grieves her loss they are choosing to remember Barbara in a way that honors her spirit. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Bay Life Church in Severna Park on October 17th at 11:30 am followed by a private fellowship.



