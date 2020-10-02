1/
Barbara Lesko
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Clare "Bunny" Lesko, 65, of Edgewater, died September 23, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center after a six-month battle with cancer. Born January 29, 1955 in Baltimore, Bunny worked as an executive secretary for MNCPPC (Park & Planning Commission) for the Prince George's County Government. She enjoyed going to the beach and mountains, driving and socializing. Bunny is survived by her son, Kirk A. Lesko of Laurel, grandchildren Kirk McDonald and Brittany Lesko, great-grandson Nazir Bowman, and her brother, Jim St. Omeroy of California. Friends are invited to celebrate Bunny's life at Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater on Saturday, October 3 from 4-7 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved