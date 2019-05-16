Barbara Sue Peebles Marshall, 83, of Wilmington, NC, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.She was born December 3, 1935 in Belmont, MO, daughter of the late Wallace R. Peebles and Adrienne Shaw Peebles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Whitaker Marshall, as well as brother, Wallace Shaw Peebles, and sister, Elizabeth Peebles Morris.Mrs. Marshall and her husband moved to Wilmington, NC in 2004 after living 30 years in Bowie, MD. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends since retiring from a 23 year career with General Electric.She is survived by her son, John Bradley Marshall and wife Christie of Williamsburg, VA; daughter, Cheri Beth Marshall Clabby and husband Thomas of Wilmington, NC; three grandchildren, Kiersten Marshall, Janna Marshall, and Tyler Thomas Clabby.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made online or by mail to: Eastern NC Chapter, 3739 National Drive, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 16 to May 23, 2019