Barbara Ann Reaver-Matti, age 81, passed away peacefully April 19, 2020. She entered hospice on Wednesday April 15, and just as she requested, was surrounded with loved ones from that time in her home. She was born March 14, 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland to Harvey and Ruth Reaver. She married the love of her life, David Lee Matti, on September 19, 1959. Barbara loved her family, traveling, reading, watching crime mysteries and crocheting. Although she never liked to eat seafood, she loved boating on the Chesapeake with her family. Fishing, crabbing and just spending the day cruising the bay was one of her favorites. When her children were young, Sundays were always for Church and extended family dinners and/or boating. She also loved traveling to Ocean City. Her husband was from Minnesota and every other year we celebrated a family trip to Minnesota, to visit the Twin Cities, the Lakes and family members. These are memories that the entire family cherish. Barbara most recently enjoyed traveling to Florida visiting her daughter's vacation home on the West Coast with her most recent visit in November 2019. Barbara started working at the News Post in Baltimore when she was 16, when her family moved to Ferndale she worked at Westinghouse (now known as Northrop Grumman) until she had children. As her children grew older, she went to work for Ferndale Elementary school for many years and then on to Richard Henry Lee until she retired. She was patient, kind hearted, and always wanted to help others. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Barbara is survived by her husband David Matti, her eldest daughter Ruth Matti, her second daughter and husband Ron and Julie Marsh, her grandson "The Apple of her eye" Jeremy Marsh and her brother and his wife, Bill and Janet Reaver. She also has numerous, cousins, brother/sister in-laws and nieces and nephews in many different states that she loved deeply. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the family is arranging a private visitation and burial. There will be no religious or funeral services scheduled in the funeral facility. Please consider instead of flowers donating to one of Mom's favorite non-profits in her name; i.e., ASPCA.Org Woundedwarriorsproject.org , Hospice of the Chesapeake, or Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation (IWMF). Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

