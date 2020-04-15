Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McAdams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sadly, on April 8, 2020, Barbara L. McAdams, (nee O'Brien) passed at home with her family by her side. She was 81 years old. Born in Baltimore,the daughter of Thomas W. and Mary (nee Sturgeon) O'Brien, she would be a lifelong resident of the Glen Burnie area. Barbara kept a home for her loving husband James J. (2011) and together they raised a family as the years unfolded before them. In addition to being a homemaker, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her children and later, grand children, as the the family expanded. She enjoyed duckpin bowling and also had a love for baking. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Maureen Della Barba and husband Joe and Kathy Dubel and spouse Mark and her sons, Philip Martin and wife Nancy and James McAdams, Jr. and spouse Barbara. Her legacy continues through her beloved grandchildren, Gina and husband Jason Baumgartner, Noah Della Barba, Melissa Stevens and Sarah Gray, Shelby McAdams and Matthew Lennox and his wife Chelsea. Her memory will be cherished by her dear great grandchildren, Kane, Landon, Jackson, Corban and Jasper. Barbara will be sorely missed by her beloved sisters, Wilma Agee and Patricia Dehn.

