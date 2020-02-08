The Capital Gazette Obituaries
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Barbara Mosher Obituary
Barbara Mosher of Crofton, MD a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on February 5 surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara is survived by her Husband David, Son Brad and Daughter in law Cary, Granddaughter Hailey, and Sister Lilian Heilborn. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11am. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
