Barbara Mosher of Crofton, MD a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on February 5 surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara is survived by her Husband David, Son Brad and Daughter in law Cary, Granddaughter Hailey, and Sister Lilian Heilborn. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11am. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020